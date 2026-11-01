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Strict action against misinformation, intimidation during civic polls: SP
In Short
Tirupati SP L Subba Rayudu warns of strict legal action against voter intimidation, bribery, and fake news ahead of municipal elections, inspecting security setups at SV Arts College.
Tirupati: Warning of uncompromising legal action against electoral offenses, Tirupati District Superintendent of Police L Subba Rayudu declared on Saturday that individuals involved in violence, voter intimidation, bribery, or circulating fake news during the municipal elections will face severe prosecution.
SP Subba Rayudu personally inspected the main election material distribution centre set up at Sri Venkateswara Arts College on Saturday.
He reviewed security measures, monitored the dispatch of voting inventory, and instructed election personnel to discharge their duties responsibly while maintaining close inter-departmental coordination. Following the inspection, polling teams were safely dispatched to their assigned booths. Detailing the security setup, the SP stated that sensitive and hyper-sensitive pockets across the district have been identified and brought under continuous surveillance. Additional SP-rank officers have been deployed to directly supervise security operations in each municipality, backed by mobile patrolling units, striking forces, and special striking teams primed for rapid field intervention.
Addressing misinformation, SP Subba Rayudu cited a recent fake news incident in Ward 39 regarding an alleged abduction. Police verification confirmed the person had switched off his phone and traveled on his own volition. Consequently, a case under the Model Code of Conduct was registered against those spreading false reports to cause public panic.
Urging candidates, political parties, and social media users to follow election guidelines strictly, SP Subba Rayudu appealed to citizens to report irregularities immediately and cast their ballots fearlessly without falling prey to threats, inducements, or unverified rumors.
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