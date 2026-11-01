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Strict action against misinformation, intimidation during civic polls: SP

In Short

Tirupati SP L Subba Rayudu warns of strict legal action against voter intimidation, bribery, and fake news ahead of municipal elections, inspecting security setups at SV Arts College.

SP L Subba Rayudu inspecting ballot box security and interacting with election staff at Sri Venkateswara Arts College distribution centre in Tirupati on Saturday
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SP L Subba Rayudu inspecting ballot box security and interacting with election staff at Sri Venkateswara Arts College distribution centre in Tirupati on Saturday

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Tirupati: Warning of uncompromising legal action against electoral offenses, Tirupati District Superintendent of Police L Subba Rayudu declared on Saturday that individuals involved in violence, voter intimidation, bribery, or circulating fake news during the municipal elections will face severe prosecution.

SP Subba Rayudu personally inspected the main election material distribution centre set up at Sri Venkateswara Arts College on Saturday.

He reviewed security measures, monitored the dispatch of voting inventory, and instructed election personnel to discharge their duties responsibly while maintaining close inter-departmental coordination. Following the inspection, polling teams were safely dispatched to their assigned booths. Detailing the security setup, the SP stated that sensitive and hyper-sensitive pockets across the district have been identified and brought under continuous surveillance. Additional SP-rank officers have been deployed to directly supervise security operations in each municipality, backed by mobile patrolling units, striking forces, and special striking teams primed for rapid field intervention.

Addressing misinformation, SP Subba Rayudu cited a recent fake news incident in Ward 39 regarding an alleged abduction. Police verification confirmed the person had switched off his phone and traveled on his own volition. Consequently, a case under the Model Code of Conduct was registered against those spreading false reports to cause public panic.

Urging candidates, political parties, and social media users to follow election guidelines strictly, SP Subba Rayudu appealed to citizens to report irregularities immediately and cast their ballots fearlessly without falling prey to threats, inducements, or unverified rumors.

Vani Mallela
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vani Mallela

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Vani Mallela is a Staff Reporter at The Hans India and an accomplished journalist and content creator from the erstwhile Chittoor district. With over 16 years of professional experience, she has built a strong reputation for covering crime, politics, and entertainment, delivering stories that are accurate, engaging, and impactful. She holds a postgraduate degree from Sri Venkateswara University and received professional journalism training at Rachana Journalism College, Hyderabad, with a focus on science and mass communication. Her expertise includes field reporting, investigative journalism, fact-checking, and source development, enabling her to produce balanced and credible reports under tight deadlines. Vani is recognised for her sharp news sense, concise writing style, and ability to uncover compelling human-interest stories that reflect the voices and concerns of local communities. Her extensive knowledge of the Tirupati region, coupled with her diverse family background and broad cultural exposure, brings depth, empathy, and context to her reporting. A dedicated journalist committed to ethical and responsible reporting, Vani continually enhances her knowledge by keeping abreast of current affairs through regular newspaper reading and extensive research. Her professionalism, accuracy, and passion for storytelling have made her a respected voice in regional journalism.

Tags

SP L Subba RayuduTirupati Municipal ElectionsSri Venkateswara Arts College HubTirupati Police SecurityModel Code Of Conduct Enforcement
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