Sudden storm batters Tirupati, disrupts power for hours

Tirupati: A sudden and intense spell of rain accompanied by strong winds lashed the temple city of Tirupati on Sunday afternoon, throwing normal life out of gear for several hours. The downpour, which lasted for more than two hours, brought a much-needed respite from the sweltering summer heat but left behind a trail of destruction.

The heavy rain, coupled with gusty winds, led to the uprooting of trees in several parts of the city including Tiruchanoor, Damineedu, and surrounding localities. Many of these trees fell on power lines, causing widespread electricity outages. Power supply was disrupted from around 12.30 pm and remained unrestored in several areas even till 7.30 pm., causing embarrassment to electricity department personnel who worked tirelessly to restore the supply.

The stormy weather also resulted in damage to public and private property. Several hoardings were torn down, and vehicles—particularly two-wheelers and auto rickshaws—were damaged by fallen branches and debris. Waterlogged roads created further chaos, slowing down traffic and stranding commuters in multiple areas.

While residents welcomed the relief from the oppressive heat, the unexpected nature of the rain and its intensity took many by surprise, underlining the challenges of extreme and erratic weather patterns becoming more frequent in the region. TDP district president G Narasimha Yadav, Corporation Deputy Mayor RC Munikrishna, and other officials visited several affected areas, including Tataiah Gunta Gangamma Devasthanam road, Kapu Street, Dr Mahal, and Karnal Street, where trees had been uprooted.

They alerted Municipal Corporation and APSPDCL staff to promptly clear the debris and restore normalcy.