Supply clean water to devotees: EO KS Jawahar Reddy

Tirumala: TTD Executive Officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy along with senior officials conducted extensive inspections at Tirumala on Wednesday.

The EO began his inspection with the Filter House at Lepakshi circle where water brought from several reservoirs of Tirumala is purified. He instructed the officials to test the filtered water every hour at the labs before releasing it into distribution system for water supply and wanted to keep the filter house surroundings clean and also to dispose of the unused engineering material lying around.

Thereafter, the EO inspected the sanitisation and garbage clearance arrangements in cottages and roads at ANC, Balaji bus stand, SMC, sub-way at Lepakshi circle, and car parking at Mullakunta Shankumetta

rest houses and made several suggestions to improve upkeep of roads. Seeking the officials to prepare plans to make roads devotee-friendly and void of traffic hurdles, he directed the engineering department to

remove concrete wastes and barricades at Mullakunta car parking and also to lay tiles on the corridors in Shankumetta and Seshadri Nagar, ANC areas for the convenience of devotees. The EO told the official to focus on promoting greenery by planting trees in vacant places. The officials informed the EO about the master plan covering various development works at Tirumala.

GO MAHA SAMMELAN



The EO also reviewed the arrangements for the Go Maha Sammelan to be held here for two days on October 30-31.

Speaking on the occasion, the EO said pontiffs of mutts from both south and north India are expected to participate in the Go Sammelan.

He asked the officials to select either Mahati auditorium or Srinivasa auditorium at SV University for conducting the mega meet.

He also directed the officials to make all arrangements in total adherence to Covid guidelines as nearly 1,000 farmers are also expected to participate in the conference and to set up separate committees for reception, transport, food, accommodation etc. for smooth conduct of the Sammelan.

TTD EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy inspecting Filter house where water purified before supplying it to pilgrim needs, in Tirumala on Wednesday.







