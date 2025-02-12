SVIMS blood centre wins National Blood Transfusion Council award

Live
Just In
Highlights
Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) Blood Centre has been honoured with the National Blood Transfusion Council (NBTC) award for its exceptional service.
The award was presented during the NBTC review meetings on blood transfusion services, held recently in Kochi, Kerala. Representing Andhra Pradesh, the SVIMS Blood Centre was recognised with a merit award and a certificate of appreciation for its outstanding contributions.
Dr B Suresh Babu, senior technician P Hariprasad and MSW B Sridevi received the award on behalf of the centre. SVIMS Director-cum-Vice-Chancellor Dr R V Kumar, along with Blood Centre Head Dr KV Sreedhara Babu congratulated the team on their achievement.
