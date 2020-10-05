SVIMS COVID Centre Mishap: Alla Nani furious, assures better treatment for victims

Deputy CM and Health Minister Alla Nani said it was sad that an employee was killed in an accident at the new block of Tirupati SVIMS, Sri Padmavathi covid Hospital. The Minister immediately responded to the incident and inquired about the details of the accident over the phone from Dr. Vengamma, Director, Tirupati Swims. The minister, who was serious about the incident, directed Dr Vengamma to provide better medical treatment to the injured corona victims. He said that the government would provide financial support to kin of deceased Radhika an outsourced employee who died in the accident. He instructed the engineers to find out the possible causes of the accident and give a report.

Tirupati SVIMS advised the directors to make alternative arrangements for the covid victims on the first floor without any difficulty. He said patients were injured while coming into the first block of the newly constructed building in SVIMS. He said the accident was caused by a sudden scuffle and a full investigation has been ordered. He said action would be taken if anyone was found responsible in the accident. Minister Alla Nani said that all measures are being taken to prevent such incidents in covid hospitals across the state.

Earlier, in an accident on Sunday night at SVIMS covid hospital in Tirupati, a woman was killed and two others were injured after a ceiling of covid ward room collapsed. Going into details, the ground and first floor of the newly constructed building is being used as a corona ward while the construction of third floor is underway. However, on Sunday night, the ceiling of building, which is under construction collapsed and fell on a woman named Radhika and two other corona patients.