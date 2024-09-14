SVU hosts talk on ‘Bio E3, Bio circular economy’

Tirupati: Department of Zoology at Sri Venkateswara University hosted a talk on ‘Bio E3 and Bio circular economy’ on Friday. The event featured scientists Dr Madhusudhan Reddy, Dr Subba Reddy and Dr Ramesh from the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD), Hyderabad, who presented ground breaking insights on the topic.

The programme was inaugurated by Principal of SVU College of Sciences Prof KT Ramakrishna Reddy while Prof M Rajasekhar, Head of the Department of Zoology served as the convener.

During their talk, speakers delved into the emerging importance of Bio E3—a multidisciplinary concept integrating bioengineering, bio economy, and environmental sustainability. The discussion centered on how Bio E3 and the circular economy can work together to address urgent global challenges, such as climate change, resource depletion and waste management.

Dr Madhusudhan Reddy, speaking on behalf of the panel outlined how advanced biological techniques combined with sustainable practices could drastically reduce waste and carbon footprints while fostering the use of renewable biological resources. His colleagues Dr Subba Reddy and Dr Ramesh further elaborated on ongoing research at CDFD, highlighting the institute’s interdisciplinary approach to tackling complex environmental and biological challenges. They emphasised the need for a circular economy, where waste is minimised and resources are reused and recycled within the bio economy framework.