25% of breast cancer incidence observed in women under 40 years
Police Martyrs Day observed in Anantapur district
Puttaparthi: People told to contribute for progress of nation
Goddess gives darshan in Kalaratri Alankaram
Kurnool: Sacrifices of police martyrs will always be remembered
Chittoor: Services rendered by police lauded
Tirupati: Inter-State taekwondo championship begins
Weekly Market Review
Chennai: DMK against Aryan hegemony, not against spiritualism says MK Stalin
Top priority to development of villages: Kakani
Swarna Rathotsavam held
TIRUMALA: The procession of Golden chariot was held with utmost religious fervour on the penultimate day of the ongoing Navaratri brahmotsavam in Tirumala on Sunday.
Sri Malayappa Swamy in all His resplendence flanked by Sridevi and Bhudevi on either sides appeared atop the Swarna Ratham blessing devotees all along the four mada streets.
His Holiness Tirumala Pedda Jeeyangar Swamy along with his deputy Chinna Jeeyangar Swamy, TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy, EO AV Dharma Reddy and others were also present.
