Swarna Rathotsavam held

TIRUMALA: The procession of Golden chariot was held with utmost religious fervour on the penultimate day of the ongoing Navaratri brahmotsavam in Tirumala on Sunday.

Sri Malayappa Swamy in all His resplendence flanked by Sridevi and Bhudevi on either sides appeared atop the Swarna Ratham blessing devotees all along the four mada streets.

His Holiness Tirumala Pedda Jeeyangar Swamy along with his deputy Chinna Jeeyangar Swamy, TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy, EO AV Dharma Reddy and others were also present.























