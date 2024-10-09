Take measures to bring down accidents: Collector O Anand

Nellore: Collector O Anand has directed the officials to take measures to bring down roads accidents in the district. Addressing the ‘Road Safety Committee’ meeting here on Tuesday, the Collector instructed the officials to attend the next meeting with action taken report.

Stating that as many as 350 people were died in various road accidents that occurred in the current year, the Collector asked them to identify the reasons and initiate steps to prevent human loss in road accidents.

He pointed out that most of the road accidents were occurring when the drivers were driving vehicles in an inebriated condition. The Collector asked officials to book criminal cases against drivers found in such condition.

He also pointed out that accidents were also being reported when auto-rickshaws were overloading the vehicles with passengers. He asked the police to ensure that there is no overloading to prevent accidents.

The Collector has instructed the Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) to sent the proposals to the government for construction of rest homes, petrol bunk and hotels in 5 to 10 acres of land at selected place on National highwy, in the interest of travellers taking rest during the journey.

He also directed the officials to prepare proposals for construction of service roads by linking the 6-lane road under construction on Nellore- Tada National highway.

The Collector said that it was decided to facilitate the persons who rescue the injured persons by shifting them to hospitals with ‘Good Samaritan’ Award on August 15 and January 26. He asked the officials to prepare the list. RTOs Sri Chandana, Sudhakar Reddy, Naga Lakshmi, city DSP Srinivasa Rao and others were present.