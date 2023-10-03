TDP cadres observe fast in support of Naidu

Tirupati: Following the ‘Sathyameva Jayathe’ path shown by Mahatma Gandhi, TDP leaders and cadres observed one-day fast in protest against the arrest of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi, expressing solidarity to Naidu, who sat for a day fast at Rajamahendravaram central prison, the party cadres also observed Deeksha from 10 am to 5 pm.



However, party Tirupati parliamentary constituency president G Narasimha Yadav decided to sit for indefinite fast at the parliamentary office on Renigunta road. He flayed the arrest of Naidu saying that it was illegal. During his 45 years of political career, Naidu never involved in wasting of public money and always strived for the development of state. When police tried to prevent him from sitting for indefinite fast, he politely refused and told them he would protest in a peaceful way following Gandhian principles.

Tirupati constituency in-charge M Sugunamma, M Devanarayana Reddy, S Sudhakar Reddy, P Sridhar Varma, P Muralikrishna Reddy, Vuka Vijay Kumar, RC Munikrishna, D Bhaskar Yadav, Manohar Achari and others took part.

In another programme, party 4th cluster in-charge Sridhar Varma, Tirumala town president Suddala Raju Yadav and others observed fast. Party Tirupati in-charge Sugunamma visited the fast camp and expressed solidarity to them. W K Sivashanmugam, A Devaraj, Balaji, AP Anand Babu, J Rajendra Raju and others were present.