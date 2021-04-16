TDP conceded defeat in Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll: Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy

Tirupati: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said the TDP has conceded its defeat while BJP is striving its best only to get more votes than NOTA in Tirupati by-poll.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, the Minister said he had challenged TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu stating that the YSRCP MPs will resign in case the party loses in Tirupati and wanted Naidu to declare that the TDP MPs would quit their posts if his party is defeated in the by-election, taking the result as a referendum on the performance of YSRCP government but there is no response from Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh and they lacked guts to accept the challenge.

The alleged stone pelting at Naidu's public meeting in Tirupati, Lokesh swearing at Alipiri on Viveka murder case and the alleged power disruption at TDP meetings were all dramas being played by TDP to get at least some sympathy votes from the public, Peddireddi said adding that sadly Naidu failed to realise that people have no sympathy left to show on him and no more ready to believe him.

He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been working with welfare and development as his main agenda in the State and seeking the votes in the by-election explaining the YSRCP government's achievements with regard to successful implementation of slew of welfare measures.

Demanding Naidu to give an explanation on the video that went viral where TDP State president K Atchannaidu spoke against the party leadership and made comments on Nara Lokesh, the Minister said it amply reveals the skeptic mood of the party cadre which lost confidence on Naidu and his son.

Claiming that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has implemented more welfare schemes and development works in the last 22 months compared to 14 years governance of Naidu, he urged the people of Tirupati

Parliamentary constituency to vote for party nominee Dr Gurumoorthy and help him win with a thumping majority. This would enable Jagan's governmen to take up more and more welfare schemes, he said.