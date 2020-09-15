TDP demands immediate probe into Antarvedi incident

Tirupati: The agitation by the Telugu Desam Party demanding stern action against those responsible for the burning of chariot in Antharvedi has continued in Tirupati even on Tuesday. Party leaders have performed puja at Panchamukha Anjaneya Swamy temple at Krishnapuram Thana in the city praying to the God to change the mindset of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy pertaining to the attacks against Hindu temples and properties.



They distributed prasadam to the poor there and held a dharna. They raised slogans against the State government and said that the incidents which had taken place since the YSRCP took over the reins of power have been tarnishing the image of the State. They demanded immediate inquiry into Antarvedi incident and action against the culprits. Party leaders BL Sanjay, RC Muni Krishna, P Sridhar Varma, Pushpavati Yadav and others participated.

In Srikalahasti, senior TDP leader P R Mohan performed puja at Subramanyeswara Swamy temple and distributed prasadams. He flayed the government's attitude towards attacks on Hindu temples and the unauthorised installation of Lord Shiva and Nandi idols inside the temple. He found fault with the Executive officer in temple administration and demanded his suspension. TDP protest caption: TDP leaders staging a dharna in Tirupati on Sunday in protest against the burning of chariot in Antarvedi.