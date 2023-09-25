  • Menu
TDP demands probe into bogus voters’ enrolment

TDP Tirupati parliamentary constituency president G Narasimha Yadav and others showing the bogus voters’ details to the media in Tirupati on Sunday
Highlights

Out of the 30,000 new voters enrolled in the last year only 10 percent are genuine

Tirupati: TDP Tirupati parliamentary constituency president G Narasimha Yadav demanded thorough enquiry into bogus voters’ enrolment in the district.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, he said in all important towns in the district bogus voters’ enrolment was done in a big way which should be enquired transparently and remove the bogus voters.

In Tirupati, Chandragiri, Gudur, Sullurpet and many other areas, the ruling party leaders have enrolled huge number of bogus voters. Out of the 30,000 new voters enrolled in the last year only 10 percent are genuine. When the voter cards were dispatched, only genuine cards are delivered while others have returned as the addresses were not traced.

It was learnt that the returned cards are reaching YSRCP leaders’ homes and action should be taken on such cases. It is certain that the ruling party will be defeated in the next elections and by relying on bogus voters, they want to come back to power, he alleged.

Party leaders C Manohar Achari, Yaswyanth Reddy, Muniramaiah, Rajayiah, Harinath and Venugopal Naidu were also present.

