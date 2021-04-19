TDP, Jana Sena lambast YSRCP for indulging in malpractices

Tirupati: TDP and Jana Sena parties have once again lambasted the ruling party for indulging in malpractices on polling day.

Speaking to the media here, TDP MLA from Palakollu Dr N Rama Naidu criticised that thousands of bogus voters were transported to Tirupati from other places by Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy.

The election was not held with Election Commission of India (ECI) appointed officials but by the ruling party's mafia. Bogus voters were transported in school, college and tourist buses, the TDP leader said.

Each bogus voter has cast at least 20 fake votes. Is this the meaning of 5 lakh majority, he questioned the ruling party.

TDP general agents were arrested for questioning bogus voters. The poll process has insulted the spirit of Dr Ambedkar's constitution. Due to all these reasons, re-poll has to be held in Tirupati Assembly segment, he demanded.

Party MP candidate Panabaka Lakshmi challenged that she will swear at Kanipakam temple about the irregularities of YSRCP on poll day and asked YSRCP leaders also to do so. She asked the DGP to switch on the CC camera and see what happened in Tirupati. She too demanded a re-poll in the constituency.

In another press meet, TDP Tirupati Parliamentary constituency president G Narasimha Yadav alleged that by bringing in thousands of bogus voters the ruling party has indulged in casting a huge number of bogus votes which was observed by the entire country. When they questioned the irregularities, the police have arrested TDP leaders. Yadav thanked all those who voted for TDP and the party leaders and cadres.

In a separate press meet Jana Sena party leaders Suresh, A Subhashini and Suman Royal have criticised that by wooing the innocent people with money the ruling party leaders have made them bogus voters. They planned for such malpractices in advance and produced thousands of fake ID cards, the Jana Sena leaders said.

Having seen the undemocratic activities on Saturday, now doubts persist that the YSRCP had secured victory in 151 Assembly seats in 2019 by resorting to such unethical practices. The ruling party has made a sketch to use the volunteers system and rigged the votes, they alleged.