TDP suspends Satyavedu MLA over sexual abuse charges

Tirupati: The ruling TDP acted tough on its Satyavedu MLA Koneti Adimulam by suspending him from the party following allegations of sexual harassment against him by a woman leader. Reacting swiftly to the allegations which went viral on Thursday, the party decided to send a strong signal that it will not spare any misconduct of its leaders particularly harassing women which would tarnish the image of the party.

The victim who has been working in TDP in the constituency had appealed to party president and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to take action against the 66-year old MLA Adimulam. Party state president Palla Srinivasa Rao plunged into action within hours and issued a letter suspending the MLA from the party stating that the party considered the allegations seriously.

Adimulam joined the TDP just before the recent Assembly elections from YSRCP, as the YSRCP has denied ticket to him for the second time though he won on that party ticket in 2019. He made allegations against YSRCP and joined TDP fold and secured the party ticket. In the 2024 elections, he won with a narrow margin defeating YSRCP candidate. But, within a few months he had to face axe from the party with the sexual abuse.

The woman who made allegations of sexual harassment against the legislator told the media that he threatened her in many ways if she discloses his wrongdoings. She alleged that he warned to harm her and her family if she spoke up and out of fear for their safety, she remained silent till now. During their third meeting, she recorded the abuse at a private hotel in Tirupati.

The victim said she finally decided to go public as Adimulam’s actions had become unbearable. Concerned for the safety of other women in the Satyavedu constituency, she hopes her decision will protect them from similar harm.

Meanwhile, Adimulam is the second MLA from Satyavedu to face action from the party in the history of the constituency. In the early 1980s, another MLA C Doss was expelled from the Congress party when he along with then minister and present CM N Chandrababu Naidu had supported G Kuthuhalamma in the ZP chairperson elections.