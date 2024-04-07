TDP to give Thamballapalle to BJP for Anaparthi in EG

Tirupati : It seems increasingly likely that the TDP may consider offering the Thamballapalle Assembly seat to the BJP in exchange for the Anaparthi seat in the East Godavari district. Although the TDP had initially announced its candidate for Thamballapalle in its initial list, there are indications that the party is reconsidering this decision.

Simultaneously, Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy, the BJP candidate for the Rajampet Lok Sabha seat, is pushing for Thamballapalle to be allotted to a BJP candidate, as this constituency falls within the bounds of his Lok Sabha constituency.

Thamballapalle constituency is recognised as the most underdeveloped area of the erstwhile Chittoor district, now under Annamayya district. Historically, the TDP has held this seat, having secured victories in 1985, 1994, 2009 and 2014. However, in the 2019 elections, the party suffered defeat, with the YSRCP candidate Peddireddy Dwarakanath Reddy emerging victorious. Notably, TDP's hold on the seat was previously maintained by AV Lakshmi Devamma in 1985 and 1994, succeeded by her son AV Praveen Kumar Reddy in 2009.

However, in 2014, both Praveen and Shankar switched their loyalties to YSRCP and TDP respectively but TDP won the seat. This time around, Praveen Kumar is said to be in the race for TDP ticket but finally the party chose a new candidate D Jayachandra Reddy but is reconsidering its choice, due to perceived lack of support among party cadres. Also, BJP Rajampet LS candidate Kiran Kumar Reddy focussed on the Assembly candidates in his constituency and advocated for a replacement of the candidate in Thamballapalle.



Meanwhile, accommodating former MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy from Anaparthi of East Godavari district has posed a challenge for the TDP, as this seat has been allotted to the BJP in the seat-sharing agreement. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu faced pressure from Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy and his supporters on Anaparthi seat, leading to a proposal to swap Thamballapalle seat for Anaparthi, a proposal that appears to have garnered positive reception from BJP as well and the change of candidates in both the seats may be expected anytime.



Sources suggest that the BJP is considering nominating former MLA AV Praveen Kumar Reddy for the Thamballapalle seat, owing to his strong local support base. While other names such as Challapalle Narasimha Reddy and Konda Narendra are also being considered, Praveen Kumar Reddy is expected to be the preferred choice.

