Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan offers prayers in Tirumala temple

Tirumala: Governor of Telengana State, Tamilisai Soundarajan along with her family members had visited Tirumala on Sunday for darshan of Lord Venkateswara. After darshan, she was presented with Srivari Thirtha Prasadams, calendar at Ranganayakula Mandapam by TTD Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy after Veda ashirvachanam by Veda pundits.



Srivari temple Dy. Executive Officer Harindranath, Dy. Executive Officer Balaji, Peishkar Sri Jaganmohanacharyulu and other officials were present.

The governor will attend Golden Jubilee celebrations at SV Medical College and later visit Thiruchanur Padmavati Amma and reach Srikalahasti and return to Hyderabad at 6.25 pm.