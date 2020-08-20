Temple city gets new initiatives under smart city projects

Tirupati: Many new initiatives are coming into reality under smart city projects in Tirupati Municipal Corporation during the last two months. Amid coronavirus outbreak few days authorities had stopped all the smart city works as per government of India lockdown guidelines. After relaxing lockdown MCT officials speeded up the smart city works. And placed new proposals before the advisory committee and got approval recently.

As part of that Tirupati Smart City Corporation Limited (TSCCL) has started tenders procedure to set up 13 battery recharge stations for implementing eco friendly methods in the city. In order to, officials begin the process to bring this new project on track. In fact already few battery autos and cars are running on the city roads, but there is no proper recharge infrastructure across the city.

In addition, TSSCL gives its nod to purchase 40 e-bikes with all modern facilities like GPS tracking, Siren, floodlight for police patrolling in the city. For this, the advisory forum suggested to the officials to buy the e-bikes from a reputed branded motorcycle company in view of future service facilities.

One more suggestion was received from forum members MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and MLC Y Srinivasulu Reddy that to complete the Garud flyover Leela Mahal Junction connectivity works on top priority to clear the city resident's traffic woes.

Similarly, TSCCL is going to take up new amenities creation like modern dormitories, toilets and car parking works for the convenience of APSRTC commuters. In the same line officials took up the modernisation works of Harichandra Smasanvatika(graveyard) works, where the civic body is constructing a gas burner crematorium. Officials informed that this work will be completed on or before September 10 and it will come available for city residents.

In addition, TSCCL will take up a new 25 mld drainage water treatment sewage plant in the city. And also officials planned for laying new cc roads in all the newly developing dwelling areas. One more sports facility is coming for local youth and student's recreation in Nehuru Municipal High School grounds. Here sports indoor stadium, hockey, cricket play area works will complete shortly.

It may be noted that all the above works under smart city projects MCT is implementing with Rs 1600 crores which was funded by Government of India and AP state government jointly.