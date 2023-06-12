Tempo traveller overturns on ghat road

Tirupati: A tempo traveller van carrying 9 pilgrims overturned near the fourth turning on the ghat road about a kilometre from Alipiri on Sunday while coming down from Tirumala.

However the pilgrims escaped with minor injuries except one who sustained a fracture in the leg and was admitted in TTD BIRRD hospital, according to the TTD vigilance department who took the van driver for questioning. The pilgrims were returning home after darshan. Following several accidents on the ghat road in the recent months, the TTD vigilance and police initiated tough measures to prevent mishaps but still the mishaps were happening due to negligence of the drivers most of whom have no experience in ghat road driving.