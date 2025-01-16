Tension at MBU amid actor Manoj’s visit

Tirupati: Tensions flared at Mohan Babu University (MBU) near Rangampeta on Wednesday evening, when actor Manchu Manoj’s attempt to visit family memorials within the campus led to a heated standoff with police and university officials.

Manoj, accompanied by his wife Mounika, was denied entry into the premises, reportedly due to a court directive related to the ongoing property disputes surrounding the university. The visibly agitated actor questioned the restrictions, saying, “Why do I need permission to pay respects at my grandparents’ tombs? There’s no court order prohibiting this”. Despite his appeals, the gates remained locked under police orders.

After prolonged discussions with senior police officers, Manoj was eventually allowed to visit the memorials under police escort. However, tensions escalated when a scuffle reportedly broke out between Manoj’s entourage and university bouncers, allegedly led by his brother, Manchu Vishnu, who was inside the premises. Police quickly intervened to prevent further clashes.

Earlier in the day, Manoj had arrived in Tirupati from Hyderabad, visiting Minister Nara Lokesh at Naravaripalle and attending the ‘Pasuvulu Panduga’ (Cattle Festival) in Rangampeta before heading to the university. Speaking to the media after the incident, Manoj accused the university administration of using intimidation tactics, claiming, “They’ve brought rowdies with sticks despite court orders against bouncers. I am stepping back out of respect for the police—not because of fear”.