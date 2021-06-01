Tested positive after taking second jab, 73-yr-old beats Covid with timely treatment

Tirupati: The story of 73-year-old Neelammafrom A Rangampeta in Chandragiri mandal is different from other Covid survivors. She tested positive for the virus after taking the second dose of vaccine.

"I was able to survive the vicious Covid attack with timely test,treatment and my family support," said Neelamma.

The septuagenarian got a fever on April 27, three days after her second dose of vaccination, but she did not ignore it though it is common after administering the vaccine. She went to the Primary Health Centreat Naravaripalli the same day for a check-up and Covidtest.Four days later, the results confirmed that she has Covid.

"Several infected persons in our village remained in home isolation as they don't want to get admitted in a hospital in the nearby town Tirupati, which is 20-30 km away from our village. But I got admitted in Ruia Hospital on May 2, considering myage and health condition,''she explained.

She said she simply followed the instructions of the hospital staff with regard tomedicines,food and kept herself calm and composed.

"The completion of two doses of vaccination and decision to admit in a hospital without any delay may have saved my life," she said, stressing the need of getting timely treatment.

"Even on the tragic May 10 night when several people died reportedly due to shortage of oxygen supply in the ward at Ruia, I managed to survive with sheer determination and the constant service and support of my sons," she said . Her son Kattmanchi Chandrababu said intake of nutritious food is a mustfor Covid patients' survival. Her oxygen levelfell after she could not take proper food for 2-3 days due tovomiting sensation. "We gave her liquid foods like juices and buttermilk," he said, stressing on the need for family members' support to the aged.