Thiruchnoor Bramosthvam: Cultural feast at Pedda Sesha Vahanam

Tirupati: On the second day of the ongoing Sri Padmavati ammavari annual Brahmotsavam on Saturday morning, the cultural display in front of Pedda Sesha Vahanam by the talented artists from several states enthralled the devotees at Tiruchanoor.

In all, 320 artists belonging to 13 cultural teams organised by the All Projects of TTD presented bhajans, dances in a splendid manner.

The 20 artists from Hyderabad of Telangana State presented Annamaiah sankeertans with dance ballet in Bharata Natyam style while the 16 member team from Palakkad of Kerala displayed unique Chandi Melam.

The 20 youth of Sri Krishna Natyalaya of Anantpur presented Voni dance and the Kalasam dance by Suresh team of was a major hit. The Bharata Kala academy students of Tamilnadu displayed Mahalakshmi dance while Ragini Sangeet Nrutyalaya of Chennai put up a stellar Khadiga dance.

The students of SV college of music and dance college, Tirupati stole the show by presenting a Padmavati dance ballet and the Parvati troupe from Rajahmundry presented a Kolata item.

Delete Edit



