Three died in a road accident

Tirupati: Three persons in a family were killed in a road accident which occurred on Saturday morning on Chittoor –Kurnool national highway at Garampalle village in KV Palle mandal of Chittoor District. According to Police, Shankariah who belongs to Chinngottigallu mandal of the same district was going on a bike towards KV Palle along with wife Reddemma and son Akhil, during that time a lorry came rashly in the same direction and hit the bike from the backside. As a result all of the three died on the spot by severe injuries. Deceased bodies were shifted to Pileru government hospital for autopsy.