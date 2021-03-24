Thwart false propaganda against Centre: BJP

Tirupati: The state BJP unit has launched a movement on the development projects initiated by the Central government to thwart the false propaganda of both the YSRCP and TDP against the BJP government, to malign the party for political benefits, said BJP national secretary Y Satyakumar.

Speaking to media here on Wednesday, Satyakumar said that despite the BJP government had initiated as many as 503 projects with a total cost of Rs 8.25 lakh crores for the infrastructure development on a massive scale in the state helping it generate employment also, the two regional parties indulging in relentless false propaganda against the Centre on the development issue to unpopularise the BJP for their vested interests.

Party leaders and activists were fanned out statewide as part of the movement to explain the people on the Centre-sponsored development initiatives many of which stared bearing fruits particularly in Tirupati region where the Centre set up two premier institutions IIT, IISER and developed highways significantly, he said exuding confidence that people were clever enough to see through the game plan of the two regional parties disinformation campaign against the Centre on the development of the state and also on Special Category Status (SCS) and support BJP in the byelection to Tirupati Parliament seat.

The previous TDP government agreed for package replacing SCS, even passed a resolution in the Assembly thanking Centre for the special package but later made a U-turn and now again deliberately raking up the SCS to confuse the people with the support of some yellow media turn the ire on BJP, ahead of the Tirupati LS by-poll to garner votes, he said criticising the TDP misleading the people on the SCS issue.

Stating that his party got information that the ruling YSRCP is planning to poll bogus votes on massive scale for which it prepared about two lakh fake voter ID cards, he said the party would complain on this issue to the Election Commission to take immediate action to prevent bogus votes in the by-election. He also displayed some fake ID cards allegedly created by YSRCP.

Satyakumar along with party state president Somu Veerraju and other leaders inspected Tirupati Railway station where Rs 400 crore development works were taken up to improve facilities for the sake of visiting pilgrims and also the long awaited Rail over Bridge (RoB) taken up by the Centre for smooth traffic on the busy Tirupati-Chittoor highway, which was nearing completion, apparently to showcase success of BJP government.

He also addressed election meetings at many places in the city in which he appealed the voters to vote BJP in the by-election to continue the development works with renewed vigour and urged them not to be carried away by the false propaganda of the two regional parties on the SCS and also the development initiatives taken up by the Centre.