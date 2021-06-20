Tirumala: Bhoga Srinivasa Murthy Avatarotsavam held

Tirumala: The annual Special Sahasra Kalasabhishekam marking the Avatarotsavam of the silver idol of Sri Bhoga Srinivasa Murthy was observed with religious fervour in Tirumala Sri Venkateswara temple on Sunday.

Every year TTD performs the Special Sahasra Kalasabhishekam marking the consecration of Bhoga Srinivasa Murthy silver idol donated by Pallava queen Samavai Perundevi who was an ardent devotee of Lord, to the shrine in the year 614 AD. The Pallava queen's donation of the silver idol and its consecration was inscripted on the temple wall below Vimana Venkateswara in the first Prakaram revealing the origin of Bhoga Srinivasa idol in the famed temple.

The silver idol which is part of Pancha Beras, occupies a unique position in the popular Hindu temple as all the daily rituals are performed to the idol along with the main deity Moola Virat while Abhishekam is daily performed to Bhoga Srinivasa where it was only once on Friday to the Moola Virat.

TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, TTD trust board member Sekhar Reddy and others were present.