Tirumala Brahmotsavam bonanza for weaker sections

Tirumala : TTD Is making all arrangements for providing free Srivari Brahmotsavam darshan to devotees belonging to backward classes from the localities where TTD has built Sri Venkateswara Swamy temples across the state.

Daily a minimum of 1,000 would be provided darshan in Tirumala temple from October 7 to 14 during the annual Brahmotsavam..

It may be noted here that TTD, as part of its objective of Hindu Dharma Pracharam (propagation of Hindu Dharma) and also to strengthen the belief of the vulnerable classes on Sanatana Dharma so as it keep their moorings intact with the age old Hindu religion to check religious conversions in the state, built 502 Venkateswara temples at a total cost of Rs 25 crore in weaker section colonies in the 13 districts in the state.

AP endowments department and Samarasata Seva Foundation, an NGO espousing the cause of weaker sections of Hindus and working against conversions, particularly in agency areas, were also involved in the construction of temples through which TTD took up various activities in the colonies.

A crash training programme was also conducted by the TTD to selected people from the weaker section to work as priests in the temples and also spearhead various religious activities.

TTD arranged the required number of buses (10) for the transport of the devotees from 11 districts while 20 buses were provided for the two district Vizag and East Godavari which have tribal dominated agency areas to provide darshan to more number of Girijans considered to be more vulnerable to conversion.

TTD held several rounds of meetings with officials of the endowments department and representatives of Samarasatha Seva Foundation for the finalisation of the pilgrimage of the selected weaker sections during the Brahmotsavam.

TTD said two members from Samarasata Seva Foundation will accompany each bus to supervise the food and shelter needs of devotees en route with support of local donors and thereafter organise darshans, food and Prasadam for them at Tirumala, Tiruchanoor, etc., and return journey.

It is needless to say that several Hindu organisations hailed the TTD gesture to weaker sections and wanted it to continue it so as to cover more and more members of the vulnerable sections to prevent them from being converted.