Tirumala: Cameras worth Rs 12 Lakh donated to SVBC

Tirumala: Former MLC Dr TA Saravana has donated Rs 12 lakh worth of cameras and handed them over to TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy in front of Tirumala temple on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman said the cameras will be used for Kannada SVBC which was inaugurated on Tuesday by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He said the Chief Minister has appreciated the spiritual and dharmic programmes being telecast in SVBC and also the recently taken up initiatives including Gudiko Gomata, Go Adharita Naivedyam, Agarbattis, dry flower technology, Go Green activities etc by TTD.

Kannada and Hindi channels are already on air on SVBC-3 and 4 respectively, he said adding that a devotee who desired to remain anonymous has come forward to donate Rs 10 lakh for Kannada SVBC. TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, MP Prabhakar Reddy, Trust Board member Prasanthi, JEO Sada Bhargavi and SVBC CEO Suresh Kumar were also present.