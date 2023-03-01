Tirumala: Devotees rush normal, to take 12 hours for tokenless darshans

The devotees rush to Tirumala is normal and the devotees from different places are waiting in the compartments. TTD officials revealed that it will take 12 hours for the devotees who do not have tokens for Sarvadarshans.



Meanwhile, according to TTD, as many as, 59,392 people visited Tirumala and 20,714 people tonsured their heads and it is learned that TTD has received an income of Rs. 4.14 crores through gifts from devotees.



Meanwhile, TTD has implemented the new rule in Tirumala Temple from Wednesday. It has brought the facial recognition technology to ensure transparency in allotment of rooms, laddu prasadam and refund payments.



The TTD has taken this decision to increase transparency in services. The technology has been piloted near the room allotment centers in Tirumala.