Tirumala fire accident case: Police suspects deceased had commited suicide

TheTirumala fire case has taken a new turn as the police suspect that the man who was burnt alive has committed suicide. A fire broke out in a shop in front of the Srivari temple on Tuesday, setting about 20 other shops on fire and burning a man alive. The police who registered the case and started the investigation and came to know some important things. The deceased Malireddy has reportedly kept his cell phone and purse in another shop, which were seized by the police. With the help of the deceased's wife Shobha, the mobile was opened and examined the cell phone.

Malireddy was found to have recorded a selfie video at around 5am on Tuesday, which has become the crucial and interesting. Police, on the other hand, have already arrested and questioned several suspects and probed over Malireddy's death as to how he has died.



Police have expedited the investigation. Interesting facts came to light in this trial where the victims was seen taking petrol an hour before the fire accident. The police suspect Malireddy was found to have committed suicide by pouring petrol.







