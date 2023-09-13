Tirumala: Forest department moots elevated footpaths

Tirumala: The intention of both the state government and TTD is to make the footpath routes to Tirumala safe zones for pedestrian pilgrims and at the same time protecting the interest of wildlife, said the wildlife chief warden of Andhra Pradesh, Y Madhusudhan Reddy.



Speaking to the media persons at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Tuesday, the principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) said he had discussed in length with the TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy about the short term and long-term plans to overcome the human-animal conflict in the Tirumala footpath routes and ghat roads.

Elaborating further, he said after the fatal leopard attack on Lakshita,6, both the forest department and TTD stepped up the measures along the footpath routes and especially in the Alipiri footpath route in a big way. “We have placed 20 hi-fi real time cameras and another 300 camera traps all along the Seventh mile and Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple and caught hold of five leopards and shifted them to SV Zoo Park. Plans are afoot to set up 500 nos. advanced sim based real time camera traps for round-the-clock watch on wild animals’ movement,” he said.

On the straying of the wild animals onto footpath, Madhusudhan Reddy blamed sale of food items along the pathway whose wastes are attracting dogs, deer which in turn lure wild animals. So restrictions were imposed on eateries, he said adding that joint measures like sending the pilgrims in a troupe of 100 with security guards, allowing children to walk along footpath only up to 2 pm, movement of two wheelers along ghat roads from 6 am to 6 pm will continue till the things turn to normalcy.

The principal chief conservator of forests also said, as a long-term measure, ‘elevated walkways’ have been suggested. “The Seshachala Ranges are a treasure house of flora and fauna and rich scenic beauty. These walkways not only enable the pedestrian walkers to experience the natural beauties but also provide free passage to wildlife without obstructing their natural movements,” he further added.

Renewed efforts are on to trap five more leopards found prowling in the forest area including three on the Alipiri footpath forests, one in Srivari Meet footpath and remaining one near TTD EO camp office in Tirumala.

Stating that the DNA test of the four trapped leopards which were quarantined in SV Zoo park were yet to come to establish the killer leopard which attacked Lakshita. The killer animal will be detained in the zoo itself.

As there is every possibility of the animal returning back to its back habitation if it is left in Seshachalam forests, 20-30 km away, this time they will be taken to the forest 300 km away to release them, he explained.

Ruling out the fencing on both sides of the footpath, he said the leopards are capable of scaling high fences and added that if any wild animal managed to enter into the footpath, the result would be more dangerous with the animal attacking more caught between the fenced area.

As an increased safety measure, he said the forest department proposed to TTD to clear off 20 feet on both sides of the serpentine footpath from any trees and plants to have a clear visibility for the pilgrims. This area comes under TTD forests while beyond it is reserved forest under state forest department, he explained.

Chief conservator of forests Nageswara Rao, deputy CF of TTD Srinivasulu were also present.