Tirumala: Gaiety marks Vaikunta Ekadashi

Tirumala: The auspicious Vaikunta Ekadashi was observed with religious fervour in Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Saturday.



Marking the occasion, the devotees had the rare darshan of Vaikunta Dwaram which was thrown open after predawn rituals in the shrine, early in the morning.

The entire temple wore a festive look while the colourfully illuminated, flower decked Vaikunta Dwaram gave a divine touch leaving the pilgrims in devotional bliss. Thanks to the foolproof arrangements on the part of TTD, large number of pilgrims including the Govinda mala devotees had darshan on the first of the 100 Vaikuntadwara Darshan on Saturday.

TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said the devotees had a satisfactory Vaikuntadwara Darshan for which TTD had made elaborate arrangements.

Speaking to the media in front of Srivari temple, the Chairman greeted the pilgrims and said devotees had comfortable Vaikuntadwara Darshan and blessings of Sri Venkateswara without any hassle on the holy day.

TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy said the Vaikuntadwara Sarva Darshan began 45 minutes ahead of schedule at 5.15 am and as per time slots the special darshan and Sarva Darshan devotees were allowed for Srivari Darshan.

He said Anna Prasadam, coffee and tea were provided to devotees. In all, 8 lakh devotees are expected to be given darshan, including the special entry darshan, Sarva Darshan and others during these 10 days of Vaikuntadwara Darshan festivities at Tirumala.

Only those having darshan tokens were allowed to go to Tirumala, two days before their darshan timing. Police and TTD vigilance personnel were deployed in strength at Alipiri and also at toll gate to ensure only those with darshan tokens go to the hills, after the verification of the tokens.