Tirumala: High Court CJ offers prayers at Srivari temple

Tirumala : Chief Justice of AP High Court Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur offered prayers in Tirumala temple along with his family members on Saturday. During his maiden visit to the hill temple, he was rendered Istikaphal welcome by priests and accompanied for darshan by TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy. After offering prayers, he was rendered Vedasirvachanam inside Ranganayakula Mandapam.

Later the TTD EO presented Theertha Prasadams, a laminated photo of Srivaru, Namami Govindam kit, Agarbattis kit, Dry flower technology photo of deity to the protocol dignitary. The CJ has also visited the Ayina Mahal where the Dolotsavam of Sri Malayappa Swamy takes place. The EO explained to him about the historical significance of the Addala Mandapam. Later the CJ and his entourage were offered Srivari Prasadams.

Afterwards, the CJ also paid a visit to Sri Anjanadevi-Sri Balanjaneya Swamy temple located in Anjanadri Akasaganga along with TTD EO. During the day, TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy made a courtesy call to Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur in Tirumala.