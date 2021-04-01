Tirumala: Hindu Dharma Prachara Yatra concludes

Tirumala: Indeed it is an unforgettable pilgrimage to the 1,200 Dalits and tribes from the interior places in Visakhapatnam district as they had a hassle-free memorable darshan of Lord.

Led by Visakha Sarada Peetham Junior Pontiff Sri Swatmanandendra Saraswathi Swami, the Dalit ad tribal families were accorded warm welcome by Tirumala temple officials, who took them into the sanctum sanctorum for eyeful darshan of Lord, much to the delight of them. Many turned emotional at the courtesy they received from the host of senior TTD officials, thanks to Sarada Peetham Swamijis providing a trip to Tirumala as part of the Hindu Dharma Prachara Yatra taken up by the Peetham as part of promoting Sanathana Dharma more so among vulnerable tribal and Dalits. Earlier, the 1,200 tribal and Dalit devotees from remote areas of Visakhapatnam led by Junior Pontiff came in a padayatra from the pilgrim amenities complex (PAC)-3 to Srivari temple for darshan. Thereafter they performed bhajans at the Nada Niranjanam platform and were presented a set of religious books provided by TTD to strengthen their faith on Sanatana Dharma. Speaking on the occasion, the pontiff said he launched the Yatra in 2019 to preserve Hindu dharma and to check conversions in the tribal belt. He said the Yatra traversed 33,000 kms in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh since its inception propagating the significance of Hindu dharma. The Yatra concluded on March 31, wherein he prayed for motivation to Dalits and tribals to take up Hindu dharma propagation.