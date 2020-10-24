Tirumala: Lord Malayappa rides Sarvabhoopala vahanam

Tirumala: On the eithth day Navaratri Brahmotsvams, Sri Malayappa Swamy along with His consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi blessed devotees on Sarvabhoopala Vahanam on Friday.

As part of state and Central government Covid-19 guidelines the vahana seva was observed in ekantham and the utsava idols were seated atop the richly-decorated Sarvabhoopala vahanam at the Kalyana Mandapam inside Srivari temple.

Sarvabhoopala means that Lord was the Supreme Commander of the entire cosmos. The message spelled out of this Vahanam indicates that Lord Venkateswara controlled the entire universe as the controller of all.

On His instructions Indra (East), Agni (south-east), Yama (god of death on the South), Niruti (North-East), and Varuna on (West), Vayu (south-west) and Kubera (god of wealth on North) and Parameswara on (north-west) execute their job chart. Later in the evening, Sri Venkateshwara mounted on Aswa Vahanam blessed the devotees in Kalki Avatarm which the Hindus believe the last avataram of Lord Mahavishnu to end all the evil forces on the earth..

Tirumala pontiffs Pedda Jeeyar Swamy and Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, TTD EO K S Jawahar Reddy, Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi, MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, additional EO A V Dharma Reddy, board members and others were present.

Meanwhile, the nine-day religious celebrations will come to an end with Chakrasnam on Saturday morning. The concluding ceremony, that is the immersion of Chakrathalwar after Snapana Thirumanjanam to the deities, will also be held inside the shrine due to Covid restrictions.