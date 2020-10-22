Tirumala: Malayappa Swamy rides Hanumantha Vahanam

Tirumala: On the sixth day of Navaratri Brahmotsavam, Sri Malayappa Swamy donned the avatara Kodandaramudu and blessed devotees on Hanumantha vahanam.

The vahana seva was observed at Kalyanotsava mandapam inside the temple in view of Covid guidelines.

Hanumantha vahanam is usually considered as an icon of devotional bliss. Hanuman represents the tenets of devotion and Sharanagathi in its both physical mans intellectual form.

Sri Malayappa Swamy by riding Hanumantha Vahana sent message to His devotees that he is always blessed people who were humble and surrendered to him.

In the evening of Day-6, the Lord blessed devotees on Pushpaka Vimanam in Govardhana Krishnudu Alankaram.

The Pushpaka vimanam is a fete observed in Srivari temple once in three-year mode on the occasion of the Adhika Masam Navaratri Brahmotsavams.

The Pushpaka vimanam vahana seva is conducted inside Srivari temple for Sri Malayappa swami and his consorts to take a breather after a busy schedule of events like Snapana and vahana sevas.

The vimanam is decked with idols of Anjaneya and Garuda on both sides. The idols of Ashta Lakshmi are in the middle and the second layer has elephants and parrots. Finally, the hooded servants embellish the vimanam.

Twenty workers from Salem, Tamil Nadu, and 10 workers from TTD garden department strived for 10 days to build the Pushpaka vimanam, said Sri Srinivasulu, deputy director of TTD garden department.

The Sri Ramaprasad Trust of Chennai donated material for making the vimanam.

Later, Gaja vahana seva was conducted in the shrine. The processional deity atop tastefully decorated Gaja vahanam blessed the devotees. Tirumala pontiffs Pedda Jeeyar, Chinna Jeeyar, TTD EO K S Jawahar Reddy, additional EO A V Dharma Reddy and others were present