Tirumala: Offline SSD tokens for common devotees soon

Tirumala: TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy has said that with a view to facilitate the common devotees from rural areas with Srivari darshan, TTD plans to resume offline issue of Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens in Tirupati soon.

In a statement, the TTD Chairman said on Friday that as health experts were confident that Omicron (3rd wave of Covid) will be in downturn by February second week onwards, the TTD plans to resume the issue of SSD tokens at Tirupati.

He said presently the TTD is helpless in view of Covid guidelines and hence issued online SSD tokens only up to February 15 and added that the offline issue of SSD tokens was suspended from September 25 onwards following the Covid spread.

The TTD Chairman said the situation will be assessed on February 15 before the commencement of offline SSD tokens.