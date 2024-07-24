Tirumala: Pallavotsavam held

TIRUMALA: The Birth Anniversary of Maharaja of Mysore was observed with divine fervour with Sri Malayappa flanked by Sridevi and Bhudevi paying a visit to Karnataka Choultries on Wednesday evening in Tirumala.

Popularly known as Pallavotsavam or Tototsavam, this fete occurs on the advent of Uttarabhadra, the birth star of Maharaja of Mysore every year.

Among the ardent devotees of Sri Venkateswara, Maharaja of Mysore occupies a pride place and has made a huge contributions to Tiirumala temple that includes different Vahanams, Ivory Pallaki and many more.





TTD has been observing this fete every year as a tribute to the largesse contributed by Maharaja of Mysore. Even the Pallavotsavam is also said to be in vogue since the last three centuries.



On the occasion, after Sahasra Deepalankara Seva, the Utsava deities reached Karnataka Choultries, where the decendents of Maharaja of Mysore given honours and Harati to the deities.

Rajmata Pramodha Devi wadiyar of Mysore and Karnataka Choultrys special officer kodhandaram,

Temple Peishkar Srihari, Padikavali AEO Mohan Raju Parupattedar and others were present.