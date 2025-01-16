Tirumala: Pranaya Kalahotsavam observed

Tirumala: The unique festival of Pranaya Kalahotsavam was held with utmost religious fervour in Tirumala on Wednesday evening.

In this fete, Sri Malayappa Swamy on a special palanquin and His Con-sorts Sridevi and Bhudevi on another palanquin were brought separately to the north east corner of the temple from opposite sides.

The Goddesses were angry and threw floral balls onto the Lord.

He escapes from them and sought the Goddesses for their apologies.

During this time, Acharya Purushas recited Pasurams in ‘Nindastuti’ style and later with the Goddesses were pacified and all the three re-turned to the temple.

This love game enthralled devotees, who assembled on the galleries of east Mada street facing Pushkarini. The entire episode was enacted with a few Jeeyangars taking the side of Goddesses and a few TTD officials on Lord’s side.

HH Sri Pedda Jeeyangar and Chinna Jeeyangar of Tirumala, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, devotees and others were present.