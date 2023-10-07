Tirumala: Protecting sanctity, serenity of Tirumala is everyone’s responsibility says TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy

Tirumala : TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy said the temple management had decided to release two lakh SED (special entry darshan) Rs 300 tickets online for the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam in Tirumala.

The EO, answering a pilgrim caller during the ‘Dial Your EO’ programme held in Tirumala on Friday, said in addition to two lakh Rs 300 tickets to be released online, the TTD will also issue 5 lakh SSD (time slotted Sarva Darshan tokens) for Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanam to be observed in the fame Sri Venkateswara temple on the auspicious occasion Vaikunta Ekadasi and Dwadasi from December 23 to January 1.

A pilgrim caller Srihari from Prakasam district enquired the EO about the release of Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam tickets to which EO replied that prior notification and information will be given for the sake of devotees before releasing the quota.

He said upholding the sanctity and serenity of Tirumala is the responsibility of every individual and every devotee of Sri Venkateswara Swamy while answering a call from a devotee Prakash from Nagari of Chittoor district.

The devotee also brought to the notice of EO that a few politicians are often indulging in making controversial political statements and also indulging in virulent attack on their rivals while in Tirumala for darshan marring sanctity and serenity of the holy place, which is not desirable and is not at all a healthy practice.

Answering the caller, the EO said protecting the sacredness and sanctity of Tirumala is the responsibility of every citizen and devotee and urged the media to ask the politicians the queries related to their dharmic and spiritual experience in Tirumala instead of asking political questions and sought their cooperation in enhancing the glory of Lord.

Harikiran from Bengaluru suggested to the EO that the announcements in free buses be made well in advance so that the pilgrims get down to their destined station without in a hurry. For which, the EO readily agreed to implement it in Dharma Rathams, free buses in Tirumala.

Another caller Rajesh from Bengaluru brought to the notice of EO about the heavy prices charged in Tirumala hotels, the EO said very soon a policy will be brought to ensure that the hotels provide the eateries to the devotees at affordable rates.

Gangadhar from Bengaluru complained to the EO about the harsh and rude behavior of local Taxiwalas in Tirumala with the pilgrims, the EO said, the issue is related to traffic police and already discussed with the District SP to find a solution for parking issues and also proposed for pre-paid taxi system. “We will give regular counselling to the taxi drivers,” he maintained.

In all, the EO attended to the phone calls of 25 pilgrims across the country during the hour long dial your EO programme on Friday.