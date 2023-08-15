Live
- G20 India Presidency panel deliberates on digital transformation and literacy
- Tibetans hoist Tricolour to celebrate Independence Day
- Reliance digital India sale to end today
- SEBI seeks 15 more days from SC to conclude probe in Adani-Hindenburg case
- Purandeswari hoists National flag at BJP office, Chandrababu extends wishes to people
- Airtel Launches Rs 99 Plan with Unlimited 5G Data Benefits; Details
- Independence Day celebrations - Indian Navy Warships in Australia
- Poverty in Telangana decreased- people of other states want Telangana Model- KCR
- Chennai: Tamil Nadu government to boycott ‘At Home’ reception at Raj Bhavan on I-Day
- Decapitated Body Of 12-Year-Old Student Discovered In Madrassa Hostel
Tirumala: Religious fervour marks Ayodhya Kanda Akhanda Parayanam
Tirumala: The second edition of Ayodhya Kanda Akhanda Parayanam was held at Tirumala in a grand manner on Monday. A total of 199 shlokas were rendered from chapters 4 to 8, including Yoga Vasishtam and Dhanvantari Mantras, in the two-hour-long focussed mass chanting (paraynam) led by renowned Vedic scholars Ramanujacharyulu and Ananta Venugopal of Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham.
Earlier, Srinivasa and his team rendered Rama Bhajans at the beginning and at the conclusion of the event. Vedic scholars, students, devotees participated in this Parayanam which was telecast live between 7 am and 9 am on SVBC for the sake of global devotees.
