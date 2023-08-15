Tirumala: Religious fervour marks Ayodhya Kanda Akhanda Parayanam

Tirumala: The second edition of Ayodhya Kanda Akhanda Parayanam was held at Tirumala in a grand manner on Monday. A total of 199 shlokas were rendered from chapters 4 to 8, including Yoga Vasishtam and Dhanvantari Mantras, in the two-hour-long focussed mass chanting (paraynam) led by renowned Vedic scholars Ramanujacharyulu and Ananta Venugopal of Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham.

Earlier, Srinivasa and his team rendered Rama Bhajans at the beginning and at the conclusion of the event. Vedic scholars, students, devotees participated in this Parayanam which was telecast live between 7 am and 9 am on SVBC for the sake of global devotees.