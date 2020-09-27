Tirumala: Shirdi team gets advice on how to manage darshans

A powerpoint presentation is made for the benefit of visiting delegation on Srivari darshan, accommodation, queue lines management, Annaprasadam, Srivari Seva, accounts, Laddu Prasadam counters during the Covid-19 restrictions period

Tirumala: A delegation of Shirdi Sansthan is in Tirumala for an on-site study of darshan management and other arrangements by TTD administration even in the Covid-19 situation following all the norms prescribed by Central and state governments. A review meeting on the same was held at Annamaiah Bhavan here on Saturday, presided over by TTD Trust Board Chairman Y V Subba Reddy along with EO Anil Kumar Singhal.



A powerpoint presentation was made for the benefit of visiting delegation on Srivari darshan, accommodation, queue lines management, Annaprasadam, Srivari Seva, accounts, Laddu Prasadam counters during the Covid-19 restrictions period. Speaking on the occasion, Subba Reddy said that following directives of the Central and state governments, the annual Brahmotsavams are being conducted in Ekantham following Agama traditions and performing all rituals.

As a top Hindu temple, he said TTD was always ready to share with other temples on strategies for providing comfortable darshan facilities to devotees. The Sansthan officials were also appraised of the online facilities provided by TTD in Srivari Darshan tickets, accommodation and donations. Under the direction of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said TTD has launched Gudiko Gomata programme in 35 temples in AP, TS, TN and Karnataka on an experimental basis.