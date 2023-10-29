  • Menu
Tirumala temple re-opened after being closed during partial lunar eclipse

Highlights

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has reopened the Tirumala temple after being closed during the partial lunar eclipse period.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has reopened the Tirumala temple after being closed during the partial lunar eclipse period. The temple gates were closed last night as a precautionary measure against the harmful effects of the eclipse rays.

At 3:15 in the morning, the gates were opened, and prayers were offered. The temple was then cleaned, and services such as Suprabhatam, Archana, and Tomala were performed. Starting from 5 am, devotees have been given the opportunity to have darshan of the Lord.

Currently, devotees are waiting in 15 compartments for their turn. The Sarvadarshan process takes approximately 15 hours. Yesterday, the temple received a visit from 47,000 devotees, and the Hundi (donation box) grossed Rs. 3.03 crores through offerings.

