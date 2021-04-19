Tirumala : TTD extends time limit to avail darshan in 90 days for Rs 300 tickets

Tirumala : The devotees who booked Rs 300 special entry tickets online for darshan from April 21 to April 30 can avail darshan in 90 days from the date of the booking of the tickets online.

After many devotees informed TTD that due to spike in Covid they were not in a position to travel to Tirumala for darshan, the authorities have decided to extend the time limit to 90 days to enable the Rs 300 darshan ticket holders to have a darshan of the Lord.

As the coronavirus cases are increasing phenomenally across the country for the past 10 days, TTD has taken some important decisions in view of pilgrim health and safety, including the cancellation of issuance of offline sarvadarshan token s being issued daily in Tirupati down the hills for free darshan in Tirumala temple and also insisting that the devotees scrupulously follow the Covid guidelines for safety.

It also urged the devotees to postpone Tirumala visit if they are suffering from fever, cold, etc.,

Meanwhile, the pilgrim rush to Tirumala temple drastically fell down after the cancellation of offline SSD free darshan token which was 22,000 daily, coupled with spike in cases in many states more so in the south, including Tamil Nadu, AP, Telangana, Karnataka from where more number of devotees arrive for darshan of Lord Venkateswara and also in Maharashtra where the Covid cases were reaching alarming proportions.