Tirumala: TTD geared up for Navaratri Brahmotsavam says EO AV Dharma Reddy

Tirumala : The TTD is geared up to conduct the Navahnika Navaratri Brahmotsavam from October 15 to 23 with Ankurarpanam on October 14, said TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy.

The monthly ‘Dial Your EO’ programme was held at Annamayya Bhavan at Tirumala on Friday. Before taking calls from the pilgrims during the live phone-in programme, the EO highlighted a few programmes and upcoming events and activities.

The prominent events during Navaratri Brahmotsavam are Garuda Seva on October 19, Pushpaka Vimanam on October 20, Swarna Ratham on October 22 and Chakra Snanam on October 23, Dharma Reddy said, informing that on all nine days the Vahana Sevas will be conducted from 8 am to 10 am and night Vahana Sevas from 7 pm to 9 pm.

The events of Dhwajarohanam and Dhwajavarohanam will not be performed for the Navaratri Brahmotsavam. In view of the nine-day Brahmotsavam, the Arjita Sevas like Astadala Padmaradhana, Tiruppavada, Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva were cancelled from October 15 to 23. The TTD has cancelled all VIP break darshan recommendations and only personal visits of protocol VIPs will be entertained. All privileged darshans like senior citizens, physically challenged and parents with infants also remain cancelled during the Brahmotsavam.

Keeping in view safety of devotees, two-wheelers are cancelled on ghat roads ahead of Garuda Seva on October 19 in view of Purattasi month, anticipating heavy rush from Tamil Nadu. Issuing of SSD tokens is suspended on October 6, 7, 8, 13, 14 and 15 and the temple administration including temple and queue line staff, vigilance and security were geared up to cope with the rush, the EO said appealing to the devotees to take note of the cancellation of SSD tokens and make alternative arrangements for darshan.

Due to partial lunar eclipse from 1.05 am to 2.22 am on October 29, Tirumala temple will be closed from 7.05 pm on October 28 to 3.15 am October 29, the EO said. Anna Prasadam activity at Tirumala will also remain suspended from 6 pm on October 28 till 9 am on October 29. Similarly, Sahasra Deepalankara Seva and privileged darshans like senior citizens and the physically disabled cancelled on October 28.

Following the forest department advisory, restrictions on the two-wheelers plying on ghat road were withdrawn and will be allowed till 10 pm, he said adding that the restrictions on allowing children below 12 years up to 2 pm only along Alipiri footpath will however continue as the forest officials are yet to give clearance in this regard. He informed that Asia Today Research Media Institution declared Sri Padmavati Children’s Heart Centre as AP’s Best Paediatric Cardiac Centre and honoured it with the Pride of the Nation Award.

In the last 23 months, as many as 1,930 heart operations were performed including six heart transplants giving new life to infants, the EO said. JEOs Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, CEO SVBC Shanmukh Kumar, chief engineer Nageswara Rao and others were present.