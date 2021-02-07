Tirumala: TTD member donates 4-acre land, Rs 3.16 crore for temple construction

Tirumala: TTD has received 4 acres of land and Rs 3.16 crore donation for construction of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Ulundurupet in Tamil Nadu.

Both the land and money were donated by TTD Trust Board member Kumaraguru to TTD for the construction of the shrine in Ulundurupet.

The TN MLA handed over the cheques and land documents to the TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy at a function held in Gubba Choultry in Tirumala on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, the TTD Board chief said on the directions of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the TTD has launched Hindu Sanatana Dharma propagation from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

As part of it, the TTD will soon lay foundation for construction of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Jammu also. He said in order to provide Srivari Darshan to devotees of his constituency, the MLA who is also TTD Trust Board member had donated 4 acres of land worth Rs 20 crore.

He has already donated a crore and also offered to give whatever the expenditure towards the construction of temple. TTD Chairman said the foundation stone laying ceremony will soon be performed after selecting the muhurtam.