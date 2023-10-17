Live
- AP HC adjourns Naidu's bail plea, ACB court asks CID's counter in health report petition
- India won total 107 medals in the Asian games concluded recently
- Warangal: Niveditha leaves audience spellbound
- Jaya Jaya Hey Mahishasura Mardini Ramya Kapardini Shaila Suthe
- Tirumala: Yoga Narasimha Blesses Devotees
- NewsClick UAPA case: SC to consider listing plea of founder Purkayastha
- Nara Bhuvaneshwari funds fault with police for stopping TDP's Sanghibhava Yatra
- National award to folk poet, singer
- HC asks Centre on surrogacy law: Explain exclusion of single, unmarried women
- Former MLA Revuri quits BJP, joining Congress
Just In
Tirumala: Yoga Narasimha Blesses Devotees
Highlights
TIRUMALA: Sri Malayappa Swamy as Yoga Narasimha blessed devotees on Simha Vahanam on Tuesday morning. Simha, the king of animals, is a symbol of...
TIRUMALA: Sri Malayappa Swamy as Yoga Narasimha blessed devotees on Simha Vahanam on Tuesday morning.
Simha, the king of animals, is a symbol of majesty, Ferociousness and bravery. One of the incarnations of Sri Maha Vishnu, the Narasimha Avatara in half man half beast form to punish the evil forces occupies a significant place in Hindu Sanatana Dharma.
Both the Tirumala Pontiffs, TTD Chairman B Karunakara Reddy, EO Dharma Reddy and others participated.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS