Tirumala: Yoga Narasimha Blesses Devotees

TIRUMALA: Sri Malayappa Swamy as Yoga Narasimha blessed devotees on Simha Vahanam on Tuesday morning.

Simha, the king of animals, is a symbol of majesty, Ferociousness and bravery. One of the incarnations of Sri Maha Vishnu, the Narasimha Avatara in half man half beast form to punish the evil forces occupies a significant place in Hindu Sanatana Dharma.

Both the Tirumala Pontiffs, TTD Chairman B Karunakara Reddy, EO Dharma Reddy and others participated.

