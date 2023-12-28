  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Tirupati: 100 years of discovery of Mohenjo Daro celebrated

Tirupati: 100 years of discovery of Mohenjo Daro celebrated
x

Dignitaries lighting the lamp to launch an event at Sree Vidyanikethan International School in Tirupati on Wednesday

Highlights

Celebrating 100 years of discovery of Mohenjo Daro, Sree Vidyanikethan International School hosted a two-day event on December 27 and 28 in the school campus in Tirupati.

Tirupati : Celebrating 100 years of discovery of Mohenjo Daro, Sree Vidyanikethan International School hosted a two-day event on December 27 and 28 in the school campus in Tirupati.

The event marked welcoming the guests, lighting the lamp, invocation dance and felicitations. Bhavin Shah, CEO of Education World, Mumbai; Dr Amarendarnath, former Director of Archaeology, Archaeological Survey of India; Dr P Bhaskar Reddy, Head of the Department of Archaeology and Chairman of Board of Supervisors at Sri Venkateshwara University, Tirupati; Principal Rajesh Patil, staff, students and parents attended the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X