Tirupati: 100 years of discovery of Mohenjo Daro celebrated

Tirupati : Celebrating 100 years of discovery of Mohenjo Daro, Sree Vidyanikethan International School hosted a two-day event on December 27 and 28 in the school campus in Tirupati.

The event marked welcoming the guests, lighting the lamp, invocation dance and felicitations. Bhavin Shah, CEO of Education World, Mumbai; Dr Amarendarnath, former Director of Archaeology, Archaeological Survey of India; Dr P Bhaskar Reddy, Head of the Department of Archaeology and Chairman of Board of Supervisors at Sri Venkateshwara University, Tirupati; Principal Rajesh Patil, staff, students and parents attended the programme.