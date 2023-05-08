Tirupati: 125th anniversary of Ramakrishna Mission concludes

Tirupati: The closing ceremony of the 125th anniversary celebrations of Ramakrishna Mission was held here on Sunday. After performing the rituals like puja and Vedic chanting, a meeting was presided over by the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama secretary Swami Sukritananda.

Addressing the gathering, he recalled that Swami Vivekananda wants to see our country Bharath as Vishwaguru. He called upon everybody to be united for the development of society.

In-charge Vice-Chancellor of SV Vedic University Prof Rani Sadasiva Murthy sung a song written by him ‘O..Yuga Purusha..O Pavana Charitha’ on Swami Vivekananda. He said that as told by Vivekananda, spiritual patriotism was needed. Dharma Marga, Bhakti Marga and Jnana Marga are the three ways to attain moksha. He asked Ramakrishna Mission authorities to open ashrama in every civilised country to do service to humanity.

Swami Bhithiharananda of Ramakrishna Mission, Kadapa said that Ramakrishna Mission was doing service activities through its ashramas and educational institutions. Mission services in the tribal regions were very much appreciable. PV Reddy and G Sreedevi also spoke on the occasion. Bhojanprasad was given to devotees after Pushpanjali. Dr GS Prasad, Dr Leela, Dr Nirmala, Dr Ramesh Nath, Prof Sundara Murty, Jayarama Prasad and other devotees participated in the programme.