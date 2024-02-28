Tirupati: 12th heart transplant surgery successfully performed

Tirupati: The doctors of Sri Padmavathi Children’s Heart Care Hospital had successfully performed the 12th heart transplant surgery on Tuesday. TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy congratulated the medical team under the direction of the hospital Director Dr Srinath Reddy who completed this heart transplant surgery.

K Dharmarao (28) of Rajolu, Srikakulam district, was seriously injured in a road accident and was admitted to GEMS Hospital there.However, doctors diagnosed the young man as brain dead. The parents agreed to donate the young man’s organs and informed other hospitals.

Meanwhile, a 42-year-old man from Vizag was undergoing treatment at Sri Padmavathi Children’s Heart Hospital in Tirupati after suffering from heart attack due to dilated cardiomyopathy. After receiving the information, Dr Srinath Reddy, the Director of Sri Padmavathi Heart Hospital, immediately contacted the higher authorities and made arrangements for the heart transplant surgery. On February 26 at 6 pm, the medical team collected the heart and left for Vizag by road from Rajolu via Green Channel with special arrangements and took a special flight from Vizag at 8 pm and reached Renigunta airport at 10.05 pm.

The team reached Sri Padmavati Children’s Hospital at 10.25 pm. The heart transplant surgery was completed on Tuesday at 4 am in a successful manner, adding one more feather in the victory cap of the Hospital.