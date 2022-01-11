Tirupati: 149 booster doses given at SVIMS on first day

Tirupati: SVIMS Director-cum-Vice Chancellor Dr B Vengamma said that all eligible people should take the precaution (booster) dose of Covid vaccine to safeguard themselves from infecting with the Omicron variant. She formally launched the programme of administering the precaution dose at SVIMS on Monday by taking her dose.

It will be given to healthcare, frontline workers and people who crossed 60 years and having comorbid conditions as directed by the government. This dose of jab will be given after nine months of taking the second dose of Covid vaccine. SVIMS Dean Dr Alladi Mohan, Registrar Dr KV Sreedhar Babu, Medical Superintendent Dr Ram, Community medicine head Dr Nagaraju, Vaccination centre nodal officer Dr Chandrasekhar and other faculty also got their booster doses. On the first day, 149 doctors and other staff took their shots.