Tirupati: 16 kl oxygen tankers reach SVIMS through green channel

Tirupati: A 16 kilo litre liquid medical oxygen tanker reached SVIMS hospital here in time as Tirupati urban police enabled a green channel on Sunday. The decision of Tamil Nadu government to cut oxygen quota to other states in view of increasing demand in their state affected SVIMS as it used to get 14 KL oxygen from Air Water company.

The contractor expressed his inability to supply the usual 14 KL oxygen but informed SVIMS authorities that he can bring in 8 KL only. Still, he managed to send the required quantity of medical oxygen on Saturday from other places.

While the official machinery has been working on their toes to resolve the issue, the contractor has supplied the required oxygen from Air Water company's Kolar plant in Karnataka on Sunday. A total of 16 KL medical oxygen reached SVIMS in two tankers within a gap of few hours on Sunday morning. According to police sources, the police has monitored the green channel route coordinating with border police to enable the tankers reach the destination without any hindrances. As the tankers should not cross 40 kmph speed, the first tanker reached SVIMS in nine hours, the second took 10 hours time due to some technical snag.

Through the GPS tracking system, police have ensured the thorough passage for the tankers without any problems. Urban SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu has monitored the security arrangements and alerted the staff at check posts well in advance. Police have also made arrangements for smooth passage of tankers going to other districts through Tirupati urban district.

Meanwhile SVIMS Director Dr B Vengamma said there would be no problem for oxygen supply to patients till Monday morning.